|
|
Cave Dana Alan, age 56 of Boston, passed away February 7, 2019. Dana is preceded in death by daughter Dayna Cave. He is survived by Beloved wife Janice Cave, Loving mother Jacquelyn Dorsainvil, loving daughters Dominique and Janelle Cave and dear brother Leon Dorsainvil all of Boston, MA. Funeral service Saturday, 11am at Concord Baptist Church, 180 Blue Hill Ave. Milton, MA. Visiting with the family 10am at the church. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. Arrangements by Davis Funeral Home Boston. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 14, 2019