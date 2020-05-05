Daniel C. Lanzillo
of Norwood passed away on April 28, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Norma J. (Goyette) Lanzillo. Devoted father of Danielle Bingham and her husband Christopher of Franklin and Michael Lanzillo and his wife Kara of VA. Cherished grandfather of Matthew Lanzillo, Katie May Lanzillo, Leah Lanzillo, Christopher Bingham and Zoe Bingham. Brother of Dominic Lanzillo of Somerville and Jean Belgiorno of Salisbury. Son of the late Gaetano and Lucy (Pelosi) Lanzillo. Daniel was a US Army Vietnam Veteran. Daniel was a retired Store Manager for Roche Brothers Supermarket working there for many years. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. www.dana-farber.org

Published in Boston Herald on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
