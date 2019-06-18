Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
5 Chestnut St., Rt. 60 (adjacent to St. Agnes' Church)
ARLINGTON, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Devereaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel E. Devereaux

Notice Condolences Flowers

Daniel E. Devereaux Notice
Of Somerville, June 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 59 years to the late Nancy R. (Blair) Deveraux. Loving father of Dr. Daniel A. Devereaux & his wife Lynda of ME; Donna and Sheila Devereaux both of Somerville. Loving grandfather of Christopher, Joshua, Alyson and Kailee. Brother of Donald Deveraux of Reading, Michael Devereaux of Stoneham and the late Arthur and John Devereaux. Further survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Late U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., Rt. 60 (adjacent to St. Agnes' Church) ARLINGTON on Friday, June 21st at 9 am. Funeral Mass in St. Clements' Church, Somerville at 10 am. Burial at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Thursday 4-8 pm. For directions or to leave an online message of condolence please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Daniel E. DEVEREAUX
Published in Boston Herald on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now