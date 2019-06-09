|
77 years of age. Of Charlestown suddenly June 6, 2019. Beloved son of the late Daniel Lane & Mary E. (Doherty) Lane. Beloved brother of the late Patrick Doherty, Winifred Belanger, Edna Boyle & Bernard Lane. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Late U.S. Army Vet. Danny's Funeral Services & burial will be private. For obituary & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in Boston Herald on June 9, 2019