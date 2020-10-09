Thomas Harty July 6, 1948 - October 4, 2020 On October 4th, 2020, Daniel Thomas Harty died at home. His transition was peaceful and more importantly, completely fuss-less. After a long, hard-fought seek-and-destroy campaign, there was no fuss within miles and no chance for fuss to regroup for a counter-attack.A masterful smartass, he enjoyed giving friends and family a hard time with precision jabs and light taunting. But he really shined when giving hell to authority figures, unsolicited phone calls and salesmen, for whom he saved his most devious verbal baiting and psychological torture. His subtle, casual wit was balanced by a genuine love of fart jokes. Some of which got very serious, very quickly. He didn't suffer phonies, but he had a soft spot for fools, especially the ones he helped bring into this world and put through school.He was born and raised in South Boston back when that info would cause a military recruiter to ask you twice about your criminal record. His was clean when he enlisted at 18, which speaks to his ability to outrun local cops. A lightning wizard by trade, he harnessed the raw, elemental power of electricity for use in homes and businesses across the greater Boston area for over 50 years.He proudly served in the Marine Corps in Vietnam from '68-69 and when he returned home, he was honorably discharged with a Purple Heart, shrapnel in the back of his head and a lifelong disdain for camping.But once a Marine, always a Marine. Family trips left at 0 dark thirty, war movies were routinely fieldstripped (and found in error) and when it was (regularly) pointed out that he swore like a sailor, he'd correct the record, noting that he swore like a Marine. Words like [expletive], [expletive] and [expletive] can't be printed here and that's a shame because they were some of his favorites.He savored long drives, with arm draped along the open window, tapping in time to CCR, Jim Croce, or The Stones. He liked books by Tom Clancy, Robert Ludlum and Louis L'Amour and movies starring John Wayne and also a younger John Wayne. He enjoyed watching the Bruins, Sox and Pats though not as much as he enjoyed heckling the announcers. He wasn't a gardener, but he loved vegetables far too much to ever eat them. The same could not be said of pistachios, cashews or cheez-its, which he attacked as if they'd mouthed off to his wife.He didn't like drawing attention to himself in social situations, but every now and then he'd unleash a perfectly-timed explosion of silliness when he morphed into a strutting Mick Jagger or went full heel as Baron Mikel Scicluna (master of the foreign object!) in an impromptu wrestling match. Those closest to him may even have caught a flash of his inner Romantic, when he crooned to his wife or reached out to hold her hand as they listened to their song, "Ebb Tide." He rarely spent the money he earned on himself, but often spoiled friends and loved ones. Nobody was quicker on the draw to the dinner check, or smoother in handing off a discreet tip for good service; and he always made sure his children had a little walkin' around money.He'll be remembered for his selflessness, his toughness, his sense of fairness, duty and loyalty, his humor and integrity. But in his honor, we won't make too big a fuss about it.Dan is survived by his high school sweetheart, his rock and beloved wife Maryann (Connolly) Harty, his children Daniel and Dena Harty of Houston, TX, Jennifer and Marc Andre Pelletier of Weymouth, MA, Gregory Harty of Los Angeles, CA; brothers and sisters, James and Susan Harty of Bridgewater, MA, Dianne and Fred Howe of Bridgewater, MA, Donna and Harry Feeley of Melbourne, FL; grandchildren Logan, Lily, Terence, Abrielle; and a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded by his parents Joe and Anna (Lyons) Harty, and his son Terrence.Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street SOUTH BOSTON on Sunday October 11th from 1-3pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Internment at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions in Dan's name made to NVNA and Hospice, Brigham and Women's Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine Research Department and The Semper Fi Fund. Special thank you to Dr Chris Fanta of BWH & the compassionate staff of NVNA for taking such great care of Dan. His remains will be cremated, and he'll finally be rid of that [expletive] shrapnel.