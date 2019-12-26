Boston Herald Notices
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
573 Washington St.
Newton,, MA
Interment
Following Services
Newton Cemetery.
Daniel J. Coakley Notice
of Gloucester formerly of Newton, passed away December 22, 2019. Son of the late Daniel and Irene Coakley, he is survived by his wife Patricia Simmons, son Jacob Mixon of Framingham, and sister Margo Coakley of Auburndale. Also survived by stepson Gregory Campbell and grandchildren Mackenzie, Scarlette, Kyle and Gisele. Predeceased by his brother Mark Coakley and stepchildren Taylor and Kyle Campbell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 27 at 10:30 AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St. Newton, followed by interment in Newton Cemetery. An hour of visitation will be held in the Church, immediately prior to the Mass from 9:30-10:30AM. Mr. Coakley served on the Newton Police Department for 16 years and served as a member of the US Secret Service for 4 years under the Regan administration. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Compassionate Care ALS, PO Box 1052 West Falmouth, MA 02574.

Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 26, 2019
