Kenneally Daniel J. “Donie” of Braintree, formerly of Newmarket, Co. Cork, Ireland, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 62. Born and raised in Ireland he then emigrated to the United States where he founded the Christophers Boston GFC in 1987, where he mentored the young players and was selfless in his support of the Christophers. Donie will be remembered as one of the nicest, most passionist and generous man who would always open his home to friends and family and giving to so many. Donie was the proud business partner of KK Welding in Hyde Park. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Donie will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Donie is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen (Murphy) Kenneally. Loving father of Nikki Kenneally and her partner Conal of Braintree, Daniel Kenneally and his wife Lindsey of Franklin, Jeremiah Kenneally of Dorchester, Paudy Kenneally and his partner Makenzie of Quincy and Kelly Kenneally and her fianc? Gareth of Dorchester. Devoted brother of Dennis Kenneally and Debbie Delaney both of Co. Cork, Ireland, Margaret Lynch of Weymouth and the late Nicholas and Patrick Kenneally. Dear “Granda” to Danny and Faelyn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, March 7th from 4:00 – 8:00 PM in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 8th at 10:00 AM in St. Clare Church, 1244 Liberty St., Braintree. Burial will follow in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Friends of the Unborn, P.O. Box 692246, Quincy MA 02269. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 6, 2019