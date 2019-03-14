Boston Herald Notices
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Incarnation Church
425 Upham St.
Melrose, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Incarnation Church
425 Upham St.
Melrose, MA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:15 AM
Mount Auburn Cemetery
Cambridge, MA
View Map
of Somerville, passed away on Tuesday March 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 61 years to Catherine “Sis” (Buttery) Madden. Cherished son of the late Daniel F. & Monica (Wade) Madden. Loving father of Daniel Madden & his wife Patty of Norton, Father Stephen Madden of Melrose, Paul Madden & his wife Meg of Arlington, Michael Madden of Somerville, Sean Madden and his wife Colleen of Methuen. Caring brother of Sister Monica Daniel Madden SNDdeN of South Boston and the late Sister Maureen Madden SNDdeN. Proud grandfather of his ten grandchildren, Kelly, Katie, Kristen, Erin, Mary Beth, Danielle, Briana, Sean Patrick, Brendan and Conor and his seven great grandchildren Ryan, Madison, Olivia, Annabella, Thomas, Lucy and Cameron. Visitation will be held at the Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St. Melrose on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4:00-8:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at church on Saturday morning, March 16th at 10:00AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will take place at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge on Monday morning, March 18th at 10:15AM (Please meet inside cemetery gate). Retired employee of the MBTA. In lieu of flowers the Madden family kindly requests donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143 or to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/daniel-j-madden
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
