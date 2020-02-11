Boston Herald Notices
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
43 Holton Street
Allston, MA
View Map

Daniel M. Dunn

Daniel M. Dunn Notice
of Allston, February 6, 2020. Loving son of Robert and Janice (Fargo) Dunn of Allston. Devoted brother of Laurie O'Guin and her late husband of West Newton, and Robert L. Dunn of Allston. Uncle of Bobbi, Benjamin, Brendan O'Guin. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON, on Thursday Feb. 13th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony Church, 43 Holton Street, Allston at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Wednesday Feb. 12th from 6-8pm in the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Daniel may be made to Cornelia-de-Lange Syndrome Foundation, 30 Tower Lane, Suite 400, Avon, CT. 06001. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com



View the online memorial for Daniel M., Dunn
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
