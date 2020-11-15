R. Quinn age 53, of W. Roxbury passed away October 28th. Daniel was born in Van Nuys, California in 1967. He moved home to Boston in 1969. Dan had many jobs and hobbies but his favorite place to be was out on a golf course, primarily C.R.C.C. in Newton, MA. A graduate of West Roxbury High School Class of 1987, Dan moved to Florida in 2011. There he met his beloved Karen who he spent many happy days with. Dan loved being at the beach and he loved nature. Dan once called home bursting with the news that he walked into a huge sea turtle burying her eggs on the beach. Unfortunately, Dan smoked cigarettes his whole life. Over forty years of smoking caused severe pulmonary issues which culminated into him leaving us way too soon. We are left with fond memories of Dan and all who knew him, knew him to be a kind and gentle soul. He leaves behind his loving mother Joanne M. Quinn (Gallagher) of Canton, MA, his brother Matt of Canton, MA who still can't believe "egg man" is gone. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Son of the late Richard M. Quinn of Newton, MA. Dear friend of the late Brian McCullough of West Roxbury. Private services were held and completed per Dan's last wishes. Daniel is up in heaven, and his journey is complete. He was a shooting star and we will miss him forever. For guestbook see: www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Daniel Quinn