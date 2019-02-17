|
Goodine Daniel T. in Lyndonville, VT. of South Boston Feb 12, 2019 Beloved Father of Shannon Goodine, Kristen, Brenna and Devin Goodine. Devoted Son of Mary (Federico) and the late Daniel F. Goodine. Dear Brother of David Goodine and His Wife Lynn, Susan Taylor and Her Husband Scott and the late Kevin Goodine.Dear Friend of Julie and Bill Chatlos. Also survived by many Relatives and Friends. Visitation in the Wm. F. Spencer Funeral Home 575 E. Broadway (at Hst.) South Boston on Monday from 2-7 PM. Prayer service at 7 PM. Late member of the Millwright and Carpenters union. www.spencerfuneralservice.com
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 17, 2019