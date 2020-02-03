Home

Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:15 AM
Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Brookside Club
11 Brigadoon Road
Bourne, MA
Burial
Following Services
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
Daniel Walter Kendall


1946 - 2020
Daniel Walter Kendall Notice
73, of Palm Harbor, Florida and Brockton, MA, passed away at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida on January 22, 2020 after a short fight with AML.

He was born in Cambridge, MA to Albert and Olive Kendall (Jordan) on May 16, 1946. Danny grew up in Allston, MA where he met his wife, Sharon. He worked in the A&P Supermarket maintenance division as well as at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

Danny was a U.S. Marine and a Vietnam Veteran who loved his country.

He is survived by his brother Albert Nelson (Sonny Kendall). His wife of 48 years Sharon Kendall, his daughter Sheryl (Sheri) Kendall, his twin sons Eric and Keith Kendall of Brockton, MA and his son Shawn Kendall, with his grandsons Avery and Miles Kendall of Halifax, MA.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to . Burial service will be on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. We will be meeting at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m. for the procession to the cemetery. There will be a bereavement event following at the Brookside Club located at 11 Brigadoon Road, Bourne, MA. Please RSVP if coming, space is limited. For online condolences and to read the full obituary please visit: www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com



Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 3, 2020
