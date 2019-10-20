|
|
of Grifton, NC, October 14, 2019 at age 76. Dante was a man of many talents. His career as an artisan began while working in special effects for Universal Studios in Hollywood. He was also a certified scuba diving instructor and an amateur underwater archaeologist and photographer. Although his photography took him from helicopter aerial shots to the Oscars in California, his true passion was creating art from the many artifacts he salvaged from the ocean. His creations included over 100 clocks made from the 200-year-old live oak wood and brass pins and nails from the Paul Revere foundry (also used in the USS Consitution), salvaged from the USS New Hampshire, which was built in 1819 and caught fire and sank off the coast of Manchester, Mass. in 1921. He was the beloved son of the late John Russo and Concetta (Cucinotta) Russo. Loving brother of John F. Russo and his wife Susan of Reading, Mass., Sally Papandrea of Las Vegas, Nevada, and triplet brother of the late Anthony P. Russo and Joseph A. Russo. Cherished uncle of Andrea Tieso and her husband John, the late Gregory C. Russo, Angela Lewis and her husband Johnny, Anthony Russo, Dante Russo and his wife Shawnette, Steven Warwick, Lisa Papandrea, David Papandrea, and Gina Papandrea. Dear great uncle of Madison, Brandon, Andrew, Whitney, Mariah, Aerionna, Reshawn, Evangeline, Gia, Tessa, Lana, David, Justine, and Deanna. All services are private. Please consider making donations in Dante's memory to Swift Creek Mennonite School, 1283 Honolulu Rd. Grifton, NC 28530 or to Saving Graces 4 Felines, SG4F, PO Box 4307, Greenville, NC 27836. To send a memorial condolence, visit www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 20, 2019