Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-1589
Resources
More Obituaries for Dante Russo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dante C. Russo


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dante C. Russo Notice
of Grifton, NC, October 14, 2019 at age 76. Dante was a man of many talents. His career as an artisan began while working in special effects for Universal Studios in Hollywood. He was also a certified scuba diving instructor and an amateur underwater archaeologist and photographer. Although his photography took him from helicopter aerial shots to the Oscars in California, his true passion was creating art from the many artifacts he salvaged from the ocean. His creations included over 100 clocks made from the 200-year-old live oak wood and brass pins and nails from the Paul Revere foundry (also used in the USS Consitution), salvaged from the USS New Hampshire, which was built in 1819 and caught fire and sank off the coast of Manchester, Mass. in 1921. He was the beloved son of the late John Russo and Concetta (Cucinotta) Russo. Loving brother of John F. Russo and his wife Susan of Reading, Mass., Sally Papandrea of Las Vegas, Nevada, and triplet brother of the late Anthony P. Russo and Joseph A. Russo. Cherished uncle of Andrea Tieso and her husband John, the late Gregory C. Russo, Angela Lewis and her husband Johnny, Anthony Russo, Dante Russo and his wife Shawnette, Steven Warwick, Lisa Papandrea, David Papandrea, and Gina Papandrea. Dear great uncle of Madison, Brandon, Andrew, Whitney, Mariah, Aerionna, Reshawn, Evangeline, Gia, Tessa, Lana, David, Justine, and Deanna. All services are private. Please consider making donations in Dante's memory to Swift Creek Mennonite School, 1283 Honolulu Rd. Grifton, NC 28530 or to Saving Graces 4 Felines, SG4F, PO Box 4307, Greenville, NC 27836. To send a memorial condolence, visit www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome

Doherty – Barile Family Funeral Home

Celebrating Life ~ Sharing Memories

781.944.1589



View the online memorial for Dante C., RUSSO
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dante's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
Download Now