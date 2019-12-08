|
|
Of Medford, formerly of Somerville December 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Ronald F. Pefine Sr. Dear daughter of the late Janet (Mead) and Harold "Chubby" White. Cherished mother of Lisa A. D'Angelo and her husband Ned of Newton, Ronnie F. Pefine Jr. of Somerville, Christine M. Pefine and her companion Matt LaCorcia of Saugus, Nicole M. Pefine and her companion Ben Marchand of Medford and the late Michelle A. Pefine. Cherished grandmother of Joseph, Matthew, Paul, Lyndsey, Gianna, Ava, Ryan and Nazzareno. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Tuesday morning at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Catherine of Genoa Church, Somerville at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Monday 4-8pm. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Longtime employee of the City of Somerville, DPW, Water Department. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.
View the online memorial for Darlene M., (Varney) PEFINE
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 8, 2019