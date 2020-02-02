|
passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2019 in California; he was 73 years old. He was born December 3, 1946 in South Weymouth, MA to Donald E.A. Montgomery, MD and Doris E. (Lantz) Montgomery. He was raised in Foxborough, graduated from Foxborough High School and later Bentley College. David worked as an accountant with EG&G for 25 years and later as a consultant, traveling across the states. He served as President of the Institute of Management Accountants (Boston Chapter) and as Treasurer of Epiphany Episcopal Parish in Walpole. During his years as a consultant, David fell in love with California. Upon retirement, David spent every winter in California – his "favorite place". He loved music, dancing, motorcycles, old cars, and a good joke, and brought laughter and kindness to all who knew him. He is survived by his daughters, Katherine M. Palmer (Brian) and Elizabeth A. Chase; his grandchildren, Nicholas Chase, and William and Olivia Palmer; his siblings, Donna Montgomery (Joe), Darrah Montgomery, Douglas Montgomery (Carolann), Deborah Titus (John), Dwight Montgomery, and Dorrit Emerson (Tony); several cousins, nephews, nieces; his former wife and friend, Marsha L. Searle; and several longtime, close friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Epiphany Episcopal Parish, 62 Front Street, Walpole, MA, with a reception immediately following in the undercroft. David will be buried in East Knox Cemetery, Maine in June. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alpha-1 Foundation https://www.alpha1.org/.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 2, 2020