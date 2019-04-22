Boston Herald Notices
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
David C. Herron Notice
of Norwood, passed away unexpectedly, April 15, 2019.Beloved son of Herbert and Margie (Robinson) Herron of Mansfield. Loving husband of Margo (Berry) Herron of Norwood. Dear father of David Herron, Jr. of Fall River, Danielle Herron of Boston, and step-father of Darrell Ashley of Franklin and Jasmine Nurse of Boston. Adored brother of Lisa King and her husband Ed of Attleboro, Jeffrey Herron of Norwood, Todd Herron of Milton and Mark Herron of Mansfield.Cherished grandfather of Anthony C. Brown, Aaliyah Brown and Omari Herron.David is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 4-8PM in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street (Rte. 1A), Norwood. Interment will be private. Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood 781-762-0174 www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-c-herron
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
