Riley Funeral Home
171 Humboldt Ave (Roxbury)
Dorchester, MA 02121
(617) 427-5625
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
1257 Blue Hill Ave.
Mattapan, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
1257 Blue Hill Ave.
Mattapan, MA
View Map
son of Lloyd and Martha was born on March 11, 1954 in Boston departed this life on March 31, 2019.David’s children were the joy of his life. His daughter says he was a great father, great provider and her best friend. His son says he was superman, someone to look up to, smart, strong, funny and very brave.The life and memory of David shall long be remembered by his children Danielle and David Jr., his mother Martha, his father Lloyd, his brother Derrek Sr., and his sister Donna, along with a host of Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, Nephews, a Niece and devoted friends. David has left us to join his brothers Douglass and Darryl Sr.There will be a Viewing on Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00am followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 O’clock at Morning Star Baptist Church, 1257 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan, MA 0212Final Disposition: St. Michael Crematory.For online condolences visit: www.rileyantoinefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-eugene-king-sr
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
