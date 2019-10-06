|
|
81, of Windham, NH passed away on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at High Pointe Hospice in Haverhill, MA.
He was born on June 19, 1938 in Medford, MA to Muriel S. (Parker) and William Arthur Johns. David grew up in Somerville and North Reading and attended local schools. He went on to serve in the United State Air Force.
David worked for the Boston Pipefitters Union Local 537 for 32 years. He also worked as a Sea Captain, a scuba diving instructor, drove tour boats in Lowell. David was a proud and active member of the American Legion Post 27 in Londonderry.
He loved Key West and spent most of his time there. David enjoyed listening to classical music, boating and riding his motorcycle.
David is survived by his children, William Arthur Johns II of Clinton, MA, , Sandra Patrick and her husband Scott of Hooksett, NH, Debra Theriault of Ormond Beach, FL, and David P. Johns of Windham; his grandchildren, Michael Chamberlain, Bobby Theriault, Kristopher Theriault, Heather Lee Patrick, Cassie Theriault, Holly Ann Patrick, William Arthur Johns III, Emily Johns, and Ian Johns; as well as his great-grandchildren, Skylah Bella Brown, Makenzie Patrick, and Bobby Theriault.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 1:00pm at the NH State Veteran's Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303.
Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03103. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 6, 2019