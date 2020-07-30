89 of Sandown NH and formerly of Dorchester, MA passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020. Mr. Walsh was born and raised in Dorchester, MA. He graduated from Dorchester High School for Boys in 1949 and later served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. David worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as a Machine Operator for 30 years. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 64 years Bessie (Yoyos) Walsh, his daughters and their spouses Deborah and Steven DeGabriele, Maureen and John Fitzgerald, Paula and Teddy Giblin, Ann Marie and Joseph Sabatula, nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He loved to travel, sunsets, feeding the birds, playing the lottery and teasing his grandchildren. He was very patriotic. David put The American Flag out every morning and took it in every evening.
Family and friends are invited to an hour of visitation (practicing social distancing and current precautions) on Tuesday August 4, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Goundrey & Dewhirst Funeral Home, 42 Main St., Salem, NH. Burial with military honors will be at 1:30 pm on Tuesday at The New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen,NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to honor Flight New England or to the charity of the donor's choice
