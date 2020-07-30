1/1
David I. "Snowball" Walsh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
89 of Sandown NH and formerly of Dorchester, MA passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020. Mr. Walsh was born and raised in Dorchester, MA. He graduated from Dorchester High School for Boys in 1949 and later served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. David worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as a Machine Operator for 30 years. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 64 years Bessie (Yoyos) Walsh, his daughters and their spouses Deborah and Steven DeGabriele, Maureen and John Fitzgerald, Paula and Teddy Giblin, Ann Marie and Joseph Sabatula, nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He loved to travel, sunsets, feeding the birds, playing the lottery and teasing his grandchildren. He was very patriotic. David put The American Flag out every morning and took it in every evening.

Family and friends are invited to an hour of visitation (practicing social distancing and current precautions) on Tuesday August 4, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Goundrey & Dewhirst Funeral Home, 42 Main St., Salem, NH. Burial with military honors will be at 1:30 pm on Tuesday at The New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen,NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to honor Flight New England or to the charity of the donor's choice. To leave an online condolence, please visit David's tribute page at www.goundreydewhirstfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for David I. "Snowball" Walsh

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Goundrey & Dewhirst Funeral Home - Salem
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Burial
01:30 PM
The New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goundrey & Dewhirst Funeral Home - Salem
42 Main Street
Salem, NH 03079
(603) 898-2181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goundrey & Dewhirst Funeral Home - Salem

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Goundrey Funeral Home &
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved