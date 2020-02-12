|
of Everett, Feb. 7, 2020, age 62, husband of 11 years to Debra (Bennett) Hartnett, father of Kelly Pearson and her husband, Rob of Haverhill and Michael Hartnett and his wife, Michelle of Derry, NH, 2 granddaughters, Haley and Lindsay Hartnett of Derry, NH, a step-daughter, Amanda J. Roman and her husband, Ernesto of East Boston, 2 step-grandchildren, Breanna and Xavier Duarte, a sister, Donna Hartnett of Auburndale, FL, 3 brothers, Paul Hartnett and his wife, Flora of Winchendon, Ricky Hartnett and his wife, Maureen of Braintree and Florida and Lawrence Hartnett and his wife, Aline of Wellington, FL and many nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Stephen Hartnett. Visiting hours will be held at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody, Friday, February 14, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will be private. For direction and online guestbook please visit www.ccbfuneral.com.
