David K. Shumway Jr.
Age 82 of Newtonville, MA recently residing in Danvers, MA died peacefully, Tuesday afternoon on October 13, 2020. David is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Pszenny of Salem, MA and Leslie & her husband David Hester of Lawrenceville, GA. His 4 grandchildren, Nash Pszenny, Ross Pszenny, Matthew Hester and Molly & her husband Spencer Smith as well as his 2 great grandchildren, Owen & Eva-Rose. David is also survived by his brothers, Earl & his wife Jeannie Shumway of Hadley, MA & William & his wife Susan Shumway of Albany, OR, with their extensive families of many nieces and nephews, his brother-in-law David Boyajian of Belmont, MA & sister-in-law Barbara & her husband Jack Bousian of Hayward, CA & their families. At the request of the family, all services are private. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to METAvivor, 1783 Forest Dr., #184 Annapolis, MD 21401. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 774-6600
