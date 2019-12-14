Boston Herald Notices
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Quincy, MA
of Amesbury passed away after a long illness on December 11th. Cherished son of Helene (Martin) Tucker of Quincy and the late Raymond Tucker. Loving brother of Raymond Tucker of FL, Michael Tucker of HI, Susan Tucker Hayes and her husband Richard of FL, Gregory and his wife Kimi of GA. Nephew of William Martin of Marshfield, Wilma Kubli of AZ, Susan Connell of Scituate, Ronald Martin and the late Margaret Byrnes and Patricia Drinan. Loving friend of Patrick Bully of Haverhill and Gary Clark of Amesbury. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 9 AM in St. John the Baptist Church, Quincy. Burial will be private.



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
