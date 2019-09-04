|
of Hyde Park, Aug 22. Beloved mother of William B. Page, and his partner Amy, of FL, and Helen M. Epstein, and her husband Daniel, of Hyde Park. Dear daughter of Janice M. Dwyer of Hyde Park and the late Eugene F. Guinan. Loving grandmother of Cadence, Lily, Taya, and Sadie. Dear sister of Eugene, Ronald, Michael, and Janice Guinan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Sunday, Sep 8th from 2-6 pm at the Fogg Post, 56 Harvard Ave, Hyde Park. For obituary and guest book please visit website.
