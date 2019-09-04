Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fogg Post
56 Harvard Ave
Hyde Park, MA
Deborah Ann Guinan


1960 - 2019
of Hyde Park, Aug 22. Beloved mother of William B. Page, and his partner Amy, of FL, and Helen M. Epstein, and her husband Daniel, of Hyde Park. Dear daughter of Janice M. Dwyer of Hyde Park and the late Eugene F. Guinan. Loving grandmother of Cadence, Lily, Taya, and Sadie. Dear sister of Eugene, Ronald, Michael, and Janice Guinan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Sunday, Sep 8th from 2-6 pm at the Fogg Post, 56 Harvard Ave, Hyde Park. For obituary and guest book please visit website.

Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
