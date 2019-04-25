Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn St. (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side)
BURLINGTON, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn St (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side)
BURLINGTON, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Della Landry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Della Gertrude (Kindred) Landry

Notice Condolences Flowers

Della Gertrude (Kindred) Landry Notice
, of East Boston, April 22. Beloved mother of James E. Hagan & his wife Christine Magee-Hagan of Burlington, Emeline Thomas & her husband Dale of Londonderry, NH, Walter Hagan & his wife Nancy of Winchendon and the late Mary Jouni-Helmy, John Hagan, Leonard Hagan and Mark Anthony Hagan. Della is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Saturday, April 27, at 2:30 pm. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend.Burial will be private. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net. http://www.lastingmemories.com/della-gertrude-landry-kindred
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now