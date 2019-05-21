|
88, of Roxbury, May 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Campbell, Sr. Loving mother of Stephanie "Ann" Campbell, William "Billy" Campbell. Dear grandmother of Corey (Ronya) Campbell and 2 great-grandchildren. Special sister of Calvin Durham and Jessie Davis of CA. She is also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, 10AM at Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy., Mattapan. Celebration of Life Service to follow. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. To post a sympathy message for the family visit www.davisofboston.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/deloris-patricia-campbell
Published in Boston Herald on May 21, 2019