72, of South Boston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 14 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved daughter of the late William and Mary (Hogan) Barrett. Loving sister of William, his wife Elaine, Edmond, his wife Susan, Cheryl Price, her husband Donald and the late Carol Ann Barrett and Elaine McSweeney, her late husband Robert "Macca". Cherished aunt to many nieces and grandnieces, nephews and grandnephews. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Denise was a dedicated and valued employee of 50 years for The Crown Uniform and Linen Company of South Boston. She was an avid Red Sox fan; loved Bingo and playing the lottery. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street South Boston, on Saturday from 8:30-9:30 AM. Funeral Mass in St. Monica Church 331 Old Colony Ave South Boston on Saturday at 10:00AM. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Relatives and friends are invited to attend all services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Denise's memory can be made to Marian Manor Nursing Home, 130 Dorchester Street South Boston MA 02127.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 16, 2019