Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
Denise Stec
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
8:30 AM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick’s Church
71 Central St.
Stoneham, MA
Denise M. (Piotrowski) Stec


1958 - 2019
Denise M. (Piotrowski) Stec Notice
Of Wakefield, formerly of Chelsea, on December 7. Beloved wife of the late Alexander Stec. Devoted mother of Alexandra Lamson and her husband William of Wakefield. Loving daughter of the late Charles G. Sr., and Patricia A. (Harrington) Piotrowski. Dear sister of Charles G. Piotrowski, Jr. and his wife Joan of Maine and Florida, Cheryl Breault and her husband Donald of Stoneham and the late Kevin Piotrowski. Also survived by several extended family members and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway CHELSEA on Thursday December 12th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home on Friday at 8:30 AM. Followed by a funeral mass at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit

www.WelshFuneralHome.com

Welsh Funeral Home

Chelsea, 617-889-2723



View the online memorial for DENISE M., STEC (Piotrowski)
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
