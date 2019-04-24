Home

Dennis F. Reardon

Dennis F. Reardon Notice
of Milton, April 22, 2019.Beloved husband of Julia T. (Sullivan) Reardon. Loving father of Kathleen Reardon Reney and her husband John of Duxbury, Mauneen Bille and her husband James of Quincy and Eileen Mindes and her husband Sean of Atkinson, NH. Adored Papa of Julianne Reardon Reney. Brother of John P. Reardon of South Boston and the late Richard “Jake” Reardon.There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, Friday April 26 at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Milton Cemetery.Dennis was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Donations in his memory may be made to The , P.O. Box 758571, Topeka, KS 66675-8571.For information, www.dolanfuneral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dennis-f-reardon
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
