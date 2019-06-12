Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St Mary's Catholic Church
176 Washington St
East Walpole, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Buckley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis J. Buckley


1924 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Dennis J. Buckley Notice
of Merritt Island, FL, formerly of Walpole, MA passed away on June 7, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Dorothea P. Buckley of Merritt Island, FL for 23 years and husband of the late Katherine M. Buckley. Dennis is survived by his six children Denise E. Mistler, Maryann Bruno and husband, James; Patrick J. Buckley and wife, Christine; Thomas M. Buckley, Dennis J. Buckley Jr and Katherine A. Buckley. Dennis is also survived by his 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren of whom he was very proud. Dennis also had four loving stepchildren; Patricia J. Kramer and husband Andy, Margaret R. Orenczak and husband Adam, John S. Bonavito and Raymond G. Bonavito along with 6 wonderful step grandchildren. Dennis was born in Boston, MA and worked for the MBTA for 35 years before retiring to FL in 1990. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Kraw - Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., Norwood, MA. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 9:00 followed by a funeral mass at 10:00am at St Mary's Catholic Church, 176 Washington St., East Walpole, MA. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery Walpole. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Hospice of St Francis, 1250 B Grumman Place, Titusville, FL 32780.

www.KRAW-KORNACKFUNERALHOME.COM

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED 781-762-0482



View the online memorial for DENNIS J. BUCKLEY
Published in Boston Herald on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now