of Merritt Island, FL, formerly of Walpole, MA passed away on June 7, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Dorothea P. Buckley of Merritt Island, FL for 23 years and husband of the late Katherine M. Buckley. Dennis is survived by his six children Denise E. Mistler, Maryann Bruno and husband, James; Patrick J. Buckley and wife, Christine; Thomas M. Buckley, Dennis J. Buckley Jr and Katherine A. Buckley. Dennis is also survived by his 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren of whom he was very proud. Dennis also had four loving stepchildren; Patricia J. Kramer and husband Andy, Margaret R. Orenczak and husband Adam, John S. Bonavito and Raymond G. Bonavito along with 6 wonderful step grandchildren. Dennis was born in Boston, MA and worked for the MBTA for 35 years before retiring to FL in 1990. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Kraw - Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., Norwood, MA. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 9:00 followed by a funeral mass at 10:00am at St Mary's Catholic Church, 176 Washington St., East Walpole, MA. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery Walpole. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Hospice of St Francis, 1250 B Grumman Place, Titusville, FL 32780.
Published in Boston Herald on June 12, 2019