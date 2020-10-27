Dennis Siracusa

Siracusa- Dennis James, 67, of Roslindale, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, while in the company of family members, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Needham. He was the beloved husband of Denise A. (Herman) Siracusa. Brother of Edward Siracusa and his wife Angela of Cumberland RI, and the late Salvatore Richard Siricusa. Brother-in-Law of Nancy Siracusa of Foxboro. Loving Uncle to Numerous nieces and nephews.In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a visitation will be held at the Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Highway, Roslindale, on Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 9-11 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Funeral Service and interment will be Private.To sign the guestbook www.RussoFuneralHome.com
