Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Stephan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Stephan


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Stephan Notice
of Wilmington, formerly of Wakefield & No. Reading, Oct 22. Loving father of Dawn M. Guziejka & husband Todd of Dracut, Michelle Stephan of Wakefield, Sheryl A. Stephan of Salem, NH, Leighann Stephan & fiancé Ken McKay of Woburn, Dennis B. Stephan of Salem, NH and the late Darlene Spector. Brother of Ronald, Kenneth, Phillip, Mark & Christopher Stephan, Jacqueline Parsons, Donald Holbert, and the late Geraldine O'Keefe. Grandfather of David M. and KayLeigh Stephan, Mia Stephan-Bidmead, and Stephanie M. Vachon. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, Oct 28 from 3-7pm. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or to Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970.

For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com.



View the online memorial for Dennis Stephan
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now