|
|
of Wilmington, formerly of Wakefield & No. Reading, Oct 22. Loving father of Dawn M. Guziejka & husband Todd of Dracut, Michelle Stephan of Wakefield, Sheryl A. Stephan of Salem, NH, Leighann Stephan & fiancé Ken McKay of Woburn, Dennis B. Stephan of Salem, NH and the late Darlene Spector. Brother of Ronald, Kenneth, Phillip, Mark & Christopher Stephan, Jacqueline Parsons, Donald Holbert, and the late Geraldine O'Keefe. Grandfather of David M. and KayLeigh Stephan, Mia Stephan-Bidmead, and Stephanie M. Vachon. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, Oct 28 from 3-7pm. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or to Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970.
For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com.
View the online memorial for Dennis Stephan
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 25, 2019