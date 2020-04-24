Home

80, of Boston, MA departed this life on April 13, 2020.Derrick leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife Matilda Livingston, three stepdaughters; Shirley Nelson, Jacqueline Thompson, Tracy Rickerby and 2 steps sons; Morgan Glover and Corey Glover. Also, he has 2 sons-in-law: Norman Thompson and Keith Nelson. 5 sisters in laws; late Betty Cooper, Doris Fields, Panthea Robinson, Brenda Brown, Celestine Debnam and Maxine Davis, 3 brothers in laws; Robert Davis, John Fields and Jerome Brown. Lastly, a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to restrictions and the safety concern for everyone as a result of Covid 19, funeral service will be private. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 24, 2020
