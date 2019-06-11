Boston Herald Notices
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
8:30 AM
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
45 Brooks St.
East Boston , MA
Diane A. (Casaletto) Guarente


Diane A. (Casaletto) Guarente

1947 - 2019
Diane A. (Casaletto) Guarente Notice
unexpectedly on June 8. Funeral on Thursday 6/13. Visiting hours Wednesday 6/12 from 4-8. For more info please visit www.ruggieromh.com

RUGGIERO FAMILY MEMORIAL HOME

EAST BOSTON 617-569-0990



Published in Boston Herald on June 11, 2019
