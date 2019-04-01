|
of Marshfield and recently of Plymouth, passed away on March 27, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved wife of Seraphin Silva (Local 4) and mother of Tania Norris of Eldersburg, MD, Carmen Bastis of Weymouth, Edwin Heal of Hanson, Loretta Walsh of Dartmouth, and Steven Silva and his wife Maria of Smryna, GA. Dear sister to Annmarie MacDonald of Florida, Brett Howes and Cheryl of Marshfield, Shirley Via, her late husband Walter Lee, and her husband NE of Virginia, William Howes and his wife Jackie of New Hampshire, and the late Forrest Howes and his wife Louise. Diane was the cherished grandmother of Anna, Cadence, Hali, Kayla, Cami, Piper, Cameron, Kathleen, Clay and Scott. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.Diane was the daughter of the late Forrest Carter Howes and Olive Ellen Arsenault. She was born in Brockton, raised in Plymouth, NH, and graduated from Plymouth High School. Diane raised her children in Plymouth NH before moving to Nashua and then to Marshfield, MA. She worked for the R.S. Means Publishing Company and also for Jenny Craig.Diane loved her family and cherished time spent with her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing games with friends and family and always brightening peoples days.Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Diane's memory can be made to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland MA 02370.For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful information, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 1, 2019