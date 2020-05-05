Diane

You left this earth quietly, so very unlike you.

Celebrating with family and friends was your joy but perhaps you were needed now with those you have been missing. The heavens will be rearranged now that you have arrived .



You leave behind two beautiful and intelligent daughters. You taught them the importance of love of family ( and how to clean !) They are such a special gift that lives on through you and Franny .



For fifty years of friendship...thank you .



Rest In Peace my dear friend



Love ,

Joan