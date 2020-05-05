Diane G. (Ysusi) Hyland
Formerly of Revere, of Lynn, April 22nd at 71 years. Devoted wife of the late Francis W. Hyland, Jr. Cherished mother of Kimberly L. Perry & her husband Vance Perry of Marblehead & Kelli A. Hyland & her companion Bill Adams of Lynn. Adoring Niece to Amelia J. "Amy" Fernandez, formerly of Revere, of Danvers & the late Otillia "Tillie" Bonanno& her late husband Anthony. Beloved cousin of Anthony G. Bonanno& wife Jane (Flynn) Bonanno of Topsfield & several other cousins. Due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Funeral Services & Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery will be held privately. Diane worked for many years for the City of Revere as an administrative assistant in the Elections Department & later in the Housing Department. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Shapiro-Rudolph Adult Day Center, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.



View the online memorial for Diane G. (Ysusi) HYLAND

Published in Boston Herald on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral Services & Interment
Funeral services provided by
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 4, 2020
Kim ,Kelly just heard of your Moms passing. We are so sorry for your
Loss. She was a good women loved her laugh. We will pray for you all.
DENNIS & Joyce Toto
May 2, 2020
I am deeply sorry for your loss, please accept my condolences. Treasure the memories you've made. May God comfort you and help you cope. May the words at Matthew 11:28-30 help you at this time.
M J
May 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
April 26, 2020
Dear Kim and Kelli:
Our deepest sympathy to you on your Mom's passing., and so soon after your Dad too.
Please know that she will be in our prayers.
Al & Ann Hyland and Family
Al Hyland
April 26, 2020
Diane
You left this earth quietly, so very unlike you.
Celebrating with family and friends was your joy but perhaps you were needed now with those you have been missing. The heavens will be rearranged now that you have arrived .

You leave behind two beautiful and intelligent daughters. You taught them the importance of love of family ( and how to clean !) They are such a special gift that lives on through you and Franny .

For fifty years of friendship...thank you .

Rest In Peace my dear friend

Love ,
Joan
April 26, 2020
It is with a heavy heart that I send my deepest sympathy to Kim, Kelly and the entire family with passing of Diane. May you find comfort from family and many friends who share your sorrow during this difficult time. She has joined Frannie and will be celebrating his birthday with him. May they both be in peace.
Ann Raponi
