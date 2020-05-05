Kim ,Kelly just heard of your Moms passing. We are so sorry for your
Loss. She was a good women loved her laugh. We will pray for you all.
Formerly of Revere, of Lynn, April 22nd at 71 years. Devoted wife of the late Francis W. Hyland, Jr. Cherished mother of Kimberly L. Perry & her husband Vance Perry of Marblehead & Kelli A. Hyland & her companion Bill Adams of Lynn. Adoring Niece to Amelia J. "Amy" Fernandez, formerly of Revere, of Danvers & the late Otillia "Tillie" Bonanno& her late husband Anthony. Beloved cousin of Anthony G. Bonanno& wife Jane (Flynn) Bonanno of Topsfield & several other cousins. Due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Funeral Services & Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery will be held privately. Diane worked for many years for the City of Revere as an administrative assistant in the Elections Department & later in the Housing Department. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Shapiro-Rudolph Adult Day Center, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.
View the online memorial for Diane G. (Ysusi) HYLAND
Published in Boston Herald on May 5, 2020.