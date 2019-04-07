Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Moschella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane (Hudson) Moschella


1947 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Diane (Hudson) Moschella Notice
of Saugus on March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Carl Moschella. Devoted mother of Lisa Hudson of Saugus and Michael Hudson of Salem. Cherished grandmother of Matthew and Anastasia Hudson of Saugus, and Amanda and Noah Jaynes of Revere. Dear sister of the late Michael Kaminski. Also survived by many loving nieces and cousins. A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St., Revere on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00pm followed by a Prayer Service in the funeral home at 12:00pm. Private interment. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , 75 Sylvan St, Ste. B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home http://www.lastingmemories.com/diane-hudson-moschella
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Download Now