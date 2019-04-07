|
of Saugus on March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Carl Moschella. Devoted mother of Lisa Hudson of Saugus and Michael Hudson of Salem. Cherished grandmother of Matthew and Anastasia Hudson of Saugus, and Amanda and Noah Jaynes of Revere. Dear sister of the late Michael Kaminski. Also survived by many loving nieces and cousins. A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St., Revere on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00pm followed by a Prayer Service in the funeral home at 12:00pm. Private interment. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , 75 Sylvan St, Ste. B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home http://www.lastingmemories.com/diane-hudson-moschella
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 7, 2019