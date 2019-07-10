|
|
of Roslindale, 73 yrs old, July 8th. Beloved wife of Kevin Smith. Devoted mother of Kristine Hall and her husband Kenneth of Westwood, Michelle and her partner Roger Coppin of Roslindale, Michael of Roslindale and the late Steven. Sister of Judith Giunta of Stoughton and Sharon Jennings of Roslindale. Grandmother of Ariana Bishop, Cassidy and Rory Hall. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Funeral from the Mann Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St., Jamaica Plain on THURSDAY at 9:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass at St John Chrysostom Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours are Wednesday at the funeral home from 4-8pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury.
Published in Boston Herald on July 10, 2019