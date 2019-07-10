Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St John Chrysostom Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Smith Notice
of Roslindale, 73 yrs old, July 8th. Beloved wife of Kevin Smith. Devoted mother of Kristine Hall and her husband Kenneth of Westwood, Michelle and her partner Roger Coppin of Roslindale, Michael of Roslindale and the late Steven. Sister of Judith Giunta of Stoughton and Sharon Jennings of Roslindale. Grandmother of Ariana Bishop, Cassidy and Rory Hall. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Mann Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St., Jamaica Plain on THURSDAY at 9:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass at St John Chrysostom Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours are Wednesday at the funeral home from 4-8pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury.

[email protected]



View the online memorial for Diane SMITH
Published in Boston Herald on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
Download Now