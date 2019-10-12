|
71 of Boston and Abington, October 11, 2019. Beloved mother of Kim (Richard) Rankins and the late Derrick (Lisa) Lee. Dear grandmother of Portia Dianne Lee, Aaron Jerrod Crawley (Aaliyah Burrus), Melissa Nicole (Ryan) Lee and Ashley Renee Lee. She leaves 4 great-grandchildren, other relatives, extended family and dear friends. Memorial Service, Tuesday 2PM at Bethel AME Church, 40 Walk Hill Street, Jamaica Plain, MA. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in Boston Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019