Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
(617) 427-0828
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
Dianne I. Laney

Dianne I. Laney Notice
71 of Boston and Abington, October 11, 2019. Beloved mother of Kim (Richard) Rankins and the late Derrick (Lisa) Lee. Dear grandmother of Portia Dianne Lee, Aaron Jerrod Crawley (Aaliyah Burrus), Melissa Nicole (Ryan) Lee and Ashley Renee Lee. She leaves 4 great-grandchildren, other relatives, extended family and dear friends. Memorial Service, Tuesday 2PM at Bethel AME Church, 40 Walk Hill Street, Jamaica Plain, MA. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com



Published in Boston Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
