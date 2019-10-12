|
of Boston, October 11, 2019. Beloved mother of Kim (Rick) Rankins and the late Derrick (Lisa) Lee. Dear grandmother of Portia Dianne Lee, Aaron Jerrod Crawley (Aaliyah Burrus), Melissa Nicole Lee (Ryan) and Ashley Renee. She leaves 2 great grandchildren, extended family and dear friends. Memorial Service Monday at 2PM at Davis Funeral Home, 89 Walnut Ave., Boston. To post a sympathy message please visit www. DavisofBoston.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 12, 2019