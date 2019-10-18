|
of Cambridge, October 17. Beloved wife of the late Ronald M. Gardner. Daughter of the late Dorothy and Daniel Doyle. Devoted mother of Kristen Conneely and her husband Dara, Kathryn Allen and her husband Christopher, John Shea and his wife Ivonne. Loving grandmother of Dapa, Madison, Liam, Shea, Mackenzie and Teddy. Sister Daniel Doyle and his wife Laura. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis Street, Cambridge Tuesday at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10AM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Visiting Monday 4-7 PM. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com.
Published in Boston Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019