Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
49 Sixth St.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne M. (Doyle) Gardner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianne M. (Doyle) Gardner Notice
of Cambridge, October 17. Beloved wife of the late Ronald M. Gardner. Daughter of the late Dorothy and Daniel Doyle. Devoted mother of Kristen Conneely and her husband Dara, Kathryn Allen and her husband Christopher, John Shea and his wife Ivonne. Loving grandmother of Dapa, Madison, Liam, Shea, Mackenzie and Teddy. Sister Daniel Doyle and his wife Laura. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis Street, Cambridge Tuesday at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10AM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Visiting Monday 4-7 PM. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Dianne M. (Doyle) GARDNER
Published in Boston Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
Download Now