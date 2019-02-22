|
age 64 of Boston, passed away February 16, 2019. She was born to Alice Josephine (Shields) Strain of Winchester, Virginia, and Marcell S. Strain of New Orleans Louisiana. She is a graduate of St. Patrick’s High School in Roxbury, MA and Northeastern University, in Boston, MA. Dianne was a life-long Boston resident. She is survived by her adoring husband Lyman Sylvester Randolph of 41 years; daughter, Diane M. Randolph of Acton, MA and granddaughter Zora Randolph-Smith of Acton, MA. She also leaves behind a large and loving family including her brother Marcell Strain and wife Lovita (Bazaar) Strain of Medford, MA; brother Michael Strain of CA, and a host of brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. Visiting with family, Monday, 6-8 PM, Davis Funeral Home, 89 Walnut Ave., Roxbury, MA 02119. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, 10 AM, The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1545 Tremont St., Boston, MA 02120. Interment, Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale, MA 02131. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dianne-marie-strain-randolph
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 22, 2019