Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
(617) 427-0828
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help
1545 Tremont St.
Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne RANDOLPH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne Marie (Strain) RANDOLPH

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dianne Marie (Strain) RANDOLPH Notice
age 64 of Boston, passed away February 16, 2019. She was born to Alice Josephine (Shields) Strain of Winchester, Virginia, and Marcell S. Strain of New Orleans Louisiana. She is a graduate of St. Patrick’s High School in Roxbury, MA and Northeastern University, in Boston, MA. Dianne was a life-long Boston resident. She is survived by her adoring husband Lyman Sylvester Randolph of 41 years; daughter, Diane M. Randolph of Acton, MA and granddaughter Zora Randolph-Smith of Acton, MA. She also leaves behind a large and loving family including her brother Marcell Strain and wife Lovita (Bazaar) Strain of Medford, MA; brother Michael Strain of CA, and a host of brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. Visiting with family, Monday, 6-8 PM, Davis Funeral Home, 89 Walnut Ave., Roxbury, MA 02119. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, 10 AM, The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1545 Tremont St., Boston, MA 02120. Interment, Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale, MA 02131. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dianne-marie-strain-randolph
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Funeral Home
Download Now