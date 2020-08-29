(Dee) Lawson 72 of Boston, MA passed away on August 24th 2020 surrounded by loved ones.Dee was born June 28, 1948 to the late Samuel and Hattie (Rouse) Lawson.She is survived by her brother Herman, two sisters Helen Lawson and Nannie Marie McDaniel and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.In addition to her parents, Dee was preceded in death by five brothers; Willard, Thurman, Henry, Robert, and Samuel. Also, three sisters; Eloise, Doris, and Mary.She was a 1967 graduate of Woodington High School of Kinston, NC, and an active member of Grant A M.E. Church of Boston.Visitation for family and friends of Dierdre will be Sat. August 29th from 3-4pm. A celebration of life will follow at 4pm.Services will be held at George Lopes Funeral Home 821 Cummings Highway, Mattapan, MA 02126.