|
|
69, of Mattapan, Massachusetts, Passed on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Beloved Mother of Sandra, Veronica, Sharla, Linda, Darlene, Sarah, Rita, Feliesha, Kimberly.Services for our Beloved Dixie will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Grace Church of All Nations, 33 Elm Hill Ave, Boston, MA 02121. Waking hours will also be on Friday, March 8 starting at 10:00 AM from the Church. Interment - Mount Hope Cemetery, Boston, MA.Funeral arrangmenets entrusted to the Floyd A. Williams Funeral Home (617)592-2522foydawilliamsfuneralhomeinc.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dixie-lee-bufford
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 6, 2019