Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd A Williams Funeral Home Inc
490 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02125
(617) 436-5592
Wake
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Church of All Nations
33 Elm Hill Ave
Boston, MA
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Church of All Nations
33 Elm Hill Ave
Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dixie Bufford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dixie Lee Bufford


1949 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Dixie Lee Bufford Notice
69, of Mattapan, Massachusetts, Passed on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Beloved Mother of Sandra, Veronica, Sharla, Linda, Darlene, Sarah, Rita, Feliesha, Kimberly.Services for our Beloved Dixie will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Grace Church of All Nations, 33 Elm Hill Ave, Boston, MA 02121. Waking hours will also be on Friday, March 8 starting at 10:00 AM from the Church. Interment - Mount Hope Cemetery, Boston, MA.Funeral arrangmenets entrusted to the Floyd A. Williams Funeral Home (617)592-2522foydawilliamsfuneralhomeinc.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dixie-lee-bufford
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd A Williams Funeral Home Inc
Download Now