Dolores Bendix
Emma (Miller) Bendix passed away on Sept 3rd, 2020 after a short illness in Spring, Tx.

"Dee" as she was known by her family and friends was a "one-of-a-kind" mother who passionately loved her family and friends with an amazing sense of humor and a love of laughter.

Dolores (Dee) Bendix was born on Oct 20th, 1929 to parents Caleb Miller and Emma (Moricca) Miller in Brooklyn, Kings, New York. She was the youngest of 3 Children, Brother William (Deceased) and older sister Marilyn who currently resides in North Carolina.

Although she spent most of her adult life in Hingham, MA she never lost her New York accent or her New York attitude.

Dee is survived by her four children, Alfred Bendix of Bainbridge Island WA, Joseph Bendix of Ormond Beach, FL, Dolores Huie of The Woodlands, Tx and Mark Bendix of San José del Cabo, Mexico, ten grandchildren and eight great Grandchildren.

Private family services are planned Sept 12,2020 at Riverside Memorial Park 19351 SE County Line Rd. Tequesta , FL 33469



View the online memorial for Dolores Bendix

Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Memorial Park
19351 SE County Line Road
Tequesta, FL 33469
5617471100
