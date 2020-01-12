|
|
of East Boston passed away peacefully on January 5th, 2020 in his 102nd year. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth D'Avolio for 76 years. Loving father of Richard D'Avolio of Winthrop. Cherished grandfather of Steven and Richard D'Avolio of Winthrop. Dear brother of Gene, Charlie, and Margie, as well as his other deceased brothers and sisters. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Dominic's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, Orient Heights, East Boston 02128, on Tuesday January 14th from 11:00 AM to 12:00PM followed by a committal service at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA where Dominic will be laid to rest with his beloved wife Elizabeth. May they rest in peace. For more info please visit www.ruggieromh.com.
RUGGIERO FAMILY MEMORIAL HOME
EAST BOSTON 617-569-0990
View the online memorial for Dominic T., D'Avolio
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 12, 2020