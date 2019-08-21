|
of Dorchester passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Marion K. (Parent). Loving father of Maureen McCarthy & her husband Andrew of Rockland, Diane Connolly & her husband Martin of Dorchester, Don Currier & his wife Noel of Dorchester, and the late Janice Hope. Cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren & 1 great-granddaughter. Also survived by many caring nieces & nephews. Predeceased by many loving brothers & sisters. Veteran of the Korean War. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Thursday from 4-8pm. Funeral service in the funeral home Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 21, 2019