John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
Donald A. Currier Notice
of Dorchester passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Marion K. (Parent). Loving father of Maureen McCarthy & her husband Andrew of Rockland, Diane Connolly & her husband Martin of Dorchester, Don Currier & his wife Noel of Dorchester, and the late Janice Hope. Cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren & 1 great-granddaughter. Also survived by many caring nieces & nephews. Predeceased by many loving brothers & sisters. Veteran of the Korean War. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Thursday from 4-8pm. Funeral service in the funeral home Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
