age 65 of South Boston, passed away on February 29th, 2020. Beloved companion of 29 years to the love of his life Katie McAuliffe, who was the best thing that's ever happened to him. Loving son of Mary (Byrnes) and the late Donald Nave of South Boston. Dear brother of Denise Landman of Braintree, David Nave of South Boston, Darlene Flaherty, her fiance Michael McCarthy of South Boston. Father of Kathleen Talbot Piccinin, her husband Kevin of West Roxbury, Joseph Talbot, his wife Katherine of Milton, Timothy Talbot and companion Erin Ferris of Dorchester. Loving Papa to Julia, Anthony, Grace and Joseph. Loving uncle to his five nephews.Treasured playing golf with his good friend Michael Healey. Forever loved by his fur babies who he always cared for. Visiting hours in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St. South Boston, Wednesday from 4-8PM. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth St. South Boston, Thursday at 10AM. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Relatives and friends are invited to attend all services. Donny was a retired member of the Laborer's Union, Local 223. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Donny's memory to the Animal Rescue League, 10 Chandler St. Boston, MA 02116.
Published in Boston Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020