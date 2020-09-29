1/
Donald J. Rosemond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Retired Boston Firefighter Ladder 19) of South Boston surrounded by his family passed away on September 26, 2020. Donald was the loving husband to his wife of 52 years Rosemarie (Milisi) Rosemond. Father of his loving son Scott, predeceased by his sons Michael and Stephen. Loving grampy to Michael and Kaileigh. He is leaving his in laws Jennifer Kerrigan of FL, Lynda Yalmokas of Quincy, Thomas Milisi of South Boston, Joseph Milisi of NH, Robert Milisi of Weymouth and Michael Milisi of Dorchester. Predeceased by his parents George and Helen (Brett) Rosemond, sisters Patricia Hurst, Elizabeth Grealish, Barbara Capelotta, Paul and Robert Rosemond. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday September 30th from 8:30-10:30 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church 615 East Fourth Street South Boston at 11am. Relative and friends are invited to attend. Interment Village Cemetery, Weymouth. Late member of Local 718. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mr. Rosemond may be made to the American Cancer Society 30 Speen Street Framingham, MA 01701



View the online memorial for Donald J. Rosemond

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved