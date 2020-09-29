(Retired Boston Firefighter Ladder 19) of South Boston surrounded by his family passed away on September 26, 2020. Donald was the loving husband to his wife of 52 years Rosemarie (Milisi) Rosemond. Father of his loving son Scott, predeceased by his sons Michael and Stephen. Loving grampy to Michael and Kaileigh. He is leaving his in laws Jennifer Kerrigan of FL, Lynda Yalmokas of Quincy, Thomas Milisi of South Boston, Joseph Milisi of NH, Robert Milisi of Weymouth and Michael Milisi of Dorchester. Predeceased by his parents George and Helen (Brett) Rosemond, sisters Patricia Hurst, Elizabeth Grealish, Barbara Capelotta, Paul and Robert Rosemond. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday September 30th from 8:30-10:30 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church 615 East Fourth Street South Boston at 11am. Relative and friends are invited to attend. Interment Village Cemetery, Weymouth. Late member of Local 718. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mr. Rosemond may be made to the American Cancer Society
30 Speen Street Framingham, MA 01701 View the online memorial for Donald J. Rosemond