of East Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 12th at the age of 88.
Beloved husband of the late Bernice (O'Connell).
Devoted father of Donald Surette Jr., Laura Sacco, David Surette and Barbara Evangelista.
Proud father-in-law of Stephanie, Stephen, Maryann, Tom and Kellie.
Cherished grandfather of Nicole (Jose), Jeffrey (Jonelle), Michelle, Ryan, Justin (Ciara), Brendan and Anthony.
Adored great-grandfather of Logan, Natalie, Juliana, Callen and Josephine.
Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will honor Donald's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., East Boston, MA on Monday November 18th from 4:00PM to 8:00PM and again at 8:30AM on Tuesday before leaving in funeral procession to Sacred Heart Church Brooks St., East Boston for a 10:00AM funeral mass in celebration of Donald's life. Services will conclude with Donald being laid to rest with full military honor's at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Donald was a past Army Vet. Korean Conflict, past teacher Malden Public Schools for over 40 years and very active in youth sports in East Boston. He will be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Federated Church Food Pantry 760 Saratoga St., East Boston.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 17, 2019