Of Billerica, formerly of Burlington, reunited with the love of his life, Alice (Donovan) Welch, early in the morning on May 11th. The last surviving of seven siblings, Don leaves behind four daughters, Debra Convery of Hampton, NH, Cathy Fichtner of Billerica, MA, Sandra Davis of Mayer, AZ and Sharon Morgan-Jones and her husband Michael Jones of Londonderry, NH. He is grandfather of 15 and great-grandfather of 16. His legacy is found in the hearts of his family and all who knew him. Don was a late Korean War Army Veteran and retired as Assistant Chief Watch Engineer after working for Boston Edison, Mystic Station in Everett, for 40 years. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, 52 Bedford St., Burlington, MA at 11 am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. At his request, there will be no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St. Bldg 9., Lawrence, MA01843 . Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/donald-m-welch
Published in Boston Herald on May 14, 2019